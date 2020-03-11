Irfan Pathan was the star of the show as India Legends defeated Sri Lanka Legends by five wickets in the third match of the Road Safety World Series in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Pathan turned back the clock with some clean ball-striking to take his team over the line from a difficult position. He walked in to bat with India needing 58 runs to win from 32 balls with just five wickets in hand.

The left-hander then made it a one-man show as he blasted an unbeaten 57 off 31 to help India win with eight balls remaining. He hit six fours and three sixes in his knock and was declared the player of the match.

Asked to bat first at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Sri Lanka posted 138/8 in their 20 overs. Skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan (23), his opening partner Romesh Kaluwitharana (21), and Chamara Kapugedera (23) made the biggest contributions with the bat for the visitors.

For India, right-arm medium-pacer Munaf Patel was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/19 from his four overs.

In reply, India were in serious trouble at the start with captain Sachin Tendulkar (0) and his opening partner Virender Sehwag (3) perishing quickly. It only became worse with Yuvraj Singh, batting at No 4, getting out for just one run in the fifth over.

Mohammad Kaif and Sanjay Bangar, batting at No 3 and 5 respectively, then got together to add 43 runs for the fourth wicket. Bangar made a 19-ball 18 and Kaif was dismissed for a well-compiled 45-ball 46.

Once these two right-hander were sent packing, it was a Pathan show all the way. The 35-year-old hit the ball to all corners of the park and handed India their second victory in as many games. For Sri Lanka, new ball bowler Chaminda Vaas put in an impressive spell of 2/5 from three overs.

India Legends will face South Africa Legends in their next match, which will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Clarification: The article originally mentioned Irfan Khan, instead of Irfan Pathan. That has now been fixed.