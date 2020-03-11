Tennis superstar Roger Federer has finally got his popular ‘RF’ logo back from Nike, tennis.com reported.

The 38-year-old wore Nike apparel for the better part of his career but switched to Japanese brand Uniqlo two years ago. While that deal was great for the Swiss financially (rumored to be $30 million annually), the logo that had become synonymous with him remained with Nike.

Nike, back then, decided to keep the ‘RF’ logo till their stock of the Federer apparel sold out. The 20-time Grand Slam champion still continues to wear Nike shoes but his clothes are made by Uniqlo.

Now, after two long years, he has got his logo back.

The report stated that Federer founded an entity Tenro AG in 2007. This company looks after the “acquisition of real estate and intellectual property rights”. It has now been learnt that Tenro AG has got the ownership of the ‘RF’ logo from Nike.

Roger founded 'Tenro AG' in 2007. The purpose of the company is "among other things, the acquisition of real estate and intellectual property rights." via @NZZ — fan of the tennis man (@sliceandvolley) February 29, 2020

“The RF logo is with Nike, but it will come to me at some point,” Federer had said at Wimbledon in 2018. “I hope rather sooner than later, that Nike can be nice and helpful in the process to bring it over to me. It’s also something that was very important for me, for the fans really.

“They are my initials. They are mine. The good thing is it’s not theirs forever,” he had added.

Federer had announced last month that he will be out of action from the ATP Tour till the end of the French Open because he needs a knee surgery.

It has not yet been confirmed by either him or Uniqlo whether he will have his logo on his kits going forward.