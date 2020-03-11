Badminton Association of India has clarified that the India Open Super 500 tournament will be held as per schedule in New Delhi from March 24 and is considering various measures including holding the event behind closed doors if required.

There was an air of uncertainty surrounding the tournament after the Indian government issued a travel advisory stating that citizens of certain countries will have to go through a 14-day quarantine period before entering India.

However, the BAI dispelled all these fears on Wednesday stating there was no change in plans and the event will go ahead as it is part of the Tokyo Olympic qualification period.

“The YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2020 to be staged in New Delhi from 24-29 March will go ahead as planned. Enhanced precautionary measures will be in place to ensure the welfare and safety of players, their entourage and officials,” the statement said.

“This includes the likelihood of the tournament being staged behind closed doors without spectators,” it added.

Many international events have been affected by the coronavirus threat with the German Open Super 300 being cancelled while next week’s Swiss Open will be held behind closed doors.