KL Rahul has come in for some high praise from Brian Lara. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, the West Indies legend said that he wished his batting technique was like Rahul’s.

Rahul, who is India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in limited-overs cricket these days, has been prolific with the bat over the past few months.

The right-hander has scored 428 runs in his last eight international innings and is slowly establishing himself as one of the best batsmen in white-ball cricket at the moment.

Reflecting on what makes Rahul so special, Lara said that his technique stands out.

“His technique and grace is just unbelievable,” said the former Windies captain. “Of course, up there in the top three you’ve got Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but every time I see him (Rahul) facing a delivery, I just love it; his head is over the ball all the time, he has a technique that I wish I had.”

India lost the two-Test series in New Zealand recently and a lot of the talk revolved around Rahul’s absence from Virat Kohli’s squad. Many believe that the Karnataka batsman is in the form of his life and should make the cut in red-ball cricket as well.

Lara said he reckons Rahul has what it takes to succeed in the longest format as well.

“He’s got the technique. I don’t know why he’s not in the squad, maybe it’s because he’s not been performing,” said the 50-year-old. “New Zealand was a tough series for India. KL Rahul has the technique for all forms of the game and for me more Test cricket than anything else. And if he performs so well in T20s and the 50-overs game, I think Test cricket is really where he’s made for.”