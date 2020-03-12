On record, it was a straight-games defeat for Lakshya Sen but he showed plenty of fight in the second round match against Viktor Axelsen in Birmingham on Thursday before going down 17-21, 18-21.

The Indian teenager, making his debut at the Super 1000 level on the tour, was eliminated in the round of 16 but he pushed the former world No 1 Dane all the way in a match that lasted 45 minutes.

Sen, ranked 29 in the world, came into this match on the back of a come-from-behind win against world No 18 Lee Cheuk Yiu on Wednesday. He started the match on even terms against Axelsen, matching the tall Dane shot for shot. The standout aspect of the match was how Axelsen engaged Sen in long, punishing rallies but the Indian did well to stay in the points long enough. Sen mixed defence well with aggression, as he emerged on the right side of a 50-plus shot rally.

But Axelsen stayed ahead overall, building a three-point lead on a couple of occasions. Every time Axelsen, pulled ahead the Indian brought things back. Eventually, Axelsen closed the game out 21-17. You just had to listen to the roar that Axelsen let out to know at the end of the opener to know it had not been easy for him.

The tiring Sen could have been forgiven for losing confidence when Axelsen opened up a 6-2 lead in the second game but he showed great character to fight back again. Sen even had the leads on a couple of occasions in a tight second game, but in the end, Axelsen’s experience proved to be the difference. The game, fittingly, ended with a long rally that Axelsen was able to close out.

Reigning world champion PV Sindhu and the doubles pairing of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy are in action later in the day in Birmingham.