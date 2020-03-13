For the third time in the last four years, India’s premier domestic event witnessed a new champion.

On Friday in Rajkot, it was Saurashtra’s turn to be crowned winners as they lifted the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 title following a hard-fought final against Bengal at their home ground.

The first session of the final day was the all-important phase of play. While Bengal needed 72 runs, Saurashtra were in need of four wickets for the critical first-innings lead to decide the winner.

Saurashtra win their maiden Ranji Trophy title, since they began participating in 1950-51 season.



Congrats! #RanjiTrophy #SAUvBEN — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 13, 2020

First #RanjiTrophy victory for Saurashtra. 👏

It should be noted that the Western India States Agency (WISA) side had won the Ranji title in 1943/44, then beat Bengal (again!) by an inns & 23 runs. The team were then based in Rajkot and appeared in 12 seasons until 1945/46. — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 13, 2020

And who else, but Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat who put his hand up. First, he trapped the well-set Anustup Majumdar LBW and then showed great presence of mind to throw the ball at the striker’s end to catch Akash Deep unaware.

Fittingly, Unadkat then picked up his second wicket of the match and 67th wicket of the Ranji Trophy season as he got Ishan Porel out LBW to confirm the first innings lead and essentially, the title.

Celebrations began in the Saurashtra camp soon after as they secured the first-innings lead of 44 runs and eventually clinched the title in their fourth final appearance.

With Gujarat and Vidarbha’s triumphs in the three seasons before this, the 86th edition witnessed another first-time winner. On the other hand, Bengal’s three-decade wait for a title continued.