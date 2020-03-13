Hosts Real Kashmir FC come up against Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC in the I-League in Srinagar on Saturday as the battle for a runner-up finish heats up. Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan have already won the title.

The Snow Leopards lie fourth in the league with 22 points from 15 games while TRAU are fifth with the same number of points, but having played two games more. Nothing but a win will satisfy both sides on Saturday.

Real Kashmir’s Scottish coach David Robertson was taking things one day at a time.

“Even though I feel we had a very inconsistent season, we still find ourselves in with a shout for second place, but almost every team is eyeing that position. We still have five games left and it will be tough, such is the competitiveness and standard of the league.”

Real Kashmir’s performance at home has been disappointing this season as they have notched up three wins out of seven games and lost two.

The upcoming match will be their fifth on the bounce at home and they go into the game having been beaten by East Bengal in the previous encounter.

TRAU, on the other hand, will be buoyed by their win at home in their last clash against Indian Arrows. That was their second win in as many games after having beaten former Champions Churchill Brothers.

Their captain Princewill Emeka, who has struck three times this season, said, “We have started to get things together again and we know that if we keep doing the right things, we have it in us to beat any team in this league. We are going to go with the attitude of winning three points.”

The home side will be hamstrung on the day with two key contributors in Danish Farooq and, more importantly, Kallum Higgingbotham having to miss out due to suspensions, an advantage TRAU will look to drive home.

Neroca host Chennai City

Neroca FC host their second home game in a row as they face Chennai City FC in a must-win game on Saturday at the Khuman Lampak Stadium.

Neroca FC lie ninth on the points table with 19 points from 16 games. With just four games to spare, it is very important for the club to stay away from the relegation zone with Aizawl FC giving them a close chase with 16 points from 15 games.

Philip Adjah Tettey, who has come of age for the team since joining the team, will be the man Neroca will be looking to. Tettey has eight goals so far in the league from eight appearances which includes a hat-trick in the thrilling win against Punjab FC in the last encounter.

Chennai City FC on the other hand, are seventh on the points table with 20 points from 15 games. Chennai played a splendid game last time drawing against league champions Mohun Bagan 1-1 away from home.

In the last encounter played between both teams in December, the spoils were shared with a scoreline of 2-2.