Despite being outplayed in the first game, Nozomi Okuhara staged an exquisite fightback to beat PV Sindhu 12-21, 21-15, 21-13 on Friday to enter the semi-finals of the All England Championships, where she will meet Chen Yufei.

Sindhu started guns blazing in the opening game and looked set to book her place in the last four before Okuhara upped the ante in the remaining two games, taking a total of just 50 minutes to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Sindhu did not allow Okuhara to settle into any kind of rhythm and picked up quick points, a strategy that served her well at the time. The former world champion was also culpable of making too many unforced errors. Sindhu wasted no time in taking advantage of a massive gap she had created, winning the opener by a big margin.

Interestingly, the second game saw Okuhara find reserves of grit and was leading for the first time in the match. Sindhu’s attacks lacked imagination and verve and the Japanese found her groove, getting the Indian involved in long rallies. Sindhu’s returns too, left a lot to be desired. Okuhara also cut out any point-scoring angles. Despite continuing to make a spate of unforced errors, she was able to rattle off points rather quickly with her short serve, not letting Sindhu unleash one of her trademark body smashes.

The rallies were one-sided with Okuhara working Sindhu across the court and finishing off points. However, she stumbled at game point, allowing Sindhu to pocket three before taking the game into the decider.

Okuhara continued to be the pace-setter in the third and it was more of the same: cutting down scoring angles, winning long rallies and showed deceptiveness with her drop shots. At this point, she was far from the rusty player who struggled to build any kind of momentum in the first game.

Once again facing the ominous task of wiping out a huge deficit, Sindhu’s run came to a tame end but not without producing a stunning cross-court drop after a 36-shot rally. The points kept coming at a rapid pace for Okuhara, who breezed her way into the last four with a comfortable win in the final game.