The German football league on Friday halted first division Bundesliga games with immediate effect over the coronavirus pandemic, the first such suspension since World War II.

The growing number of Coronavirus cases have forced top football leagues in Europe to suspend their seasons including Serie A, LaLiga, Ligue 1 and the Premier League and now the Bundesliga has followed suit. This German league has been postponed until April 2.

“Given the developments of today with new coronavirus infections and suspected cases in direct connection with the Bundesliga and 2 Bundesliga, the Presidium of the DFL Deutsche Fussball Liga has decided at short notice to postpone the 26th matchday for both leagues,” said the league in a statement.

The statement further read: “In addition, the committee recommends, as planned, that the general assembly of the professional clubs, which will meet next Monday, continue to suspend play until April 2.

“One of the reasons for this is that, during the day, there were suspicions of coronavirus infections in the vicinity of several clubs and their teams and that further infections cannot be ruled out. Previously, 2. Bundesliga team Hannover 96 prescribed home quarantine for the entire team on advice from the local health authorities.

“In the international break between all clubs, taking into account the knowledge currently available - for example with regard to the international match calendar - the course of action should remain unchanged. The goal is still to end the season by summer – from a sporting point of view, but especially because an early end to the season could have additional consequences for some clubs.”