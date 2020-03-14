The suspension of football matches in England, Scotland and Wales until at least April 3 due to the new coronavirus pandemic was announced on Friday.

There have been 798 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, with ten deaths announced, but health officials fear there could be many more thousands infected.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi are among those to have tested positive for the virus.

There is no clarity yet on whether the season will finish, with Liverpool looking to end a three-decade wait for the top division title. But manager Jurgen Klopp had no doubts that this was the right decision given the cirucmstances.

Here’s is Klopp’s message to Liverpool fans published by the club’s website: