Fiorentina’s Italian forward Patrick Cutrone and Argentine defender German Pezzella have both tested positive for coronavirus, along with a club physiotherapist, the Serie A team said Saturday.

“They had some symptoms. All three tested positive. Their health is good and they are at home in Florence,” Fiorentina said in a statement.

The club’s Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic was also confirmed to contracted the virus on Friday. A total of nine top-flight Italian footballers have now tested positive, including five Sampdoria players, and Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.

Serie A as well as all sport in Italy has been suspended until April 3. The country recorded its highest one-day death toll yet of 250 on Friday, bringing the total to 1,266, with 17,660 infected.

