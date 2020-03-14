ISL 2020 final, ATK vs Chennaiyin live: ATK name unchanged side as Habas keeps faith
Both two-time winners, ATK and Chennaiyin will be eyeing their third title at Fatorda.
Live updates
7:05 pm: Interesting!
The team that has beaten FC Goa in the semi-finals in the past five season has never lost an ISL Final Advantage Chennaiyin already?
6:52 pm: Even historically, there’s a not a lot between the two teams
ATK vs Chennaiyin head-to-head record
|Teams
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals scored
|Goals conceded
|ATK
|14
|6
|4
|4
|21
|22
|Chennaiyin FC
|14
|4
|4
|6
|22
|21
6:45 pm: Chennaiyin coach Owen Coyle discusses team mentality ahead of the final
6:38 pm: ATK coach Antonio Habas says his team needs no extra motivation for the final
6:38 pm: Here are the two teams
ATK XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sumit Rathi, John Johnson, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Regin Michael, Javier Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, Edu Garcia, David Williams, Roy Krishna (C).
Subs: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Victor Mongil, Armando Sosa Pena, Pronay Halder, Balwant Singh, Jobby Justin, Jayesh Rane.
Chennaiyin XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian (C), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembri,
Subs: Karanjit Singh (GK), Masih Saighani, Deepak Tangri, Dragos Firtulescu, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Rahim Ali.
6:32 pm: TEAM NEWS!
No Edwin Vanspaul for Chennaiyin FC as Owen Coyle goes with the more defensive option of Germanpreet Singh. ATK are unchanged from their last game
6:30 pm: It’s all down to this, the big final!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the 2019-20 ISL final between Chennaiyin FC and ATK from Goa’s Fatorda stadium. With the two two-time winners colliding for the title which team will create history and become the first team to win the ISL for the third time.
Season six of the Hero Indian Super League is all set to culminate with a showdown between ATK and Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium here on Saturday.
ATK and Chennaiyin have both won the ISL twice already and are looking to become the first side to win it three times.
The two teams were brilliant in the play-offs with Chennaiyin FC getting the better of FC Goa in a thrilling two-legged tie that finished 6-5, while ATK produced a second leg turnaround to get the better of Bengaluru FC 3-2 on aggregate.
This is the first time that these two clubs are meeting each other in the final. Interestingly, neither club has lost an ISL final - a run that will end for one of them on Saturday.
While ATK have been one of the most consistent sides this season, Chennaiyin were left to produce a miracle to reach this stage after Owen Coyle took charge of them at the start of December. In the six matches before his arrival, Chennaiyin had won only one match and scored just four goals. Since he landed here, the former champions went on to win eight matches, a tally bettered only by FC Goa.
Now Coyle is one win away from completing a miracle. Key to this turnaround has been the form of Chennaiyin’s attack that has produced goals whenever necessary. Nerijus Valskis has 14 goals to his name and is fighting for the top scorer award, while Rafael Crivellaro is the creative engine of the team. The partnership between the two has blossomed under Coyle. Winger Lallianzuala Chhangte has also been brilliant and has scored in their last three games, becoming the first Indian to score in both the legs of a play-off tie.
“I have nothing but the utmost respect for ATK, for the quality of players they have. We will stick to our style because we believe that we can win games with it. We are still under pressure as we go into the final and we want to be because that’s when we are at our best. When this team is focused and concentrated, that’s when our quality kicks in,” said Coyle.
ATK, on the other hand, rely on Roy Krishna and David Williams’ contributions in attack. Krishna, with 15 goals this season, is also firmly in the race for the Golden Boot. But equally dangerous is Williams who scored a brace against Bengaluru in the play-off. While the likes of Edu Garcia and Javier Hernandez provide supply from the middle, wing-back Prabir Das is a crucial attacking outlet for the Kolkata-based side.
“We have to enjoy the final and try to win it. But we have to respect the opponent. We have 90 minutes and some more to compete for a win. There is only one final. Maybe some player doesn’t have the opportunity to play another final in his career. But we need one heart and the whole mind for the final,” said ATK coach Antonio Habas who led ATK to the title back in 2014.
Given the strength both sides have in attack and their tendency to chase a game to the death, one can expect a tightly-fought contest. In fact, both teams have scored 11 goals in the last 15 minutes of the match and there could be twists in the tale late on.
In the league stages, ATK defeated Chennaiyin in Chennai before Coyle’s side returned the favour in Kolkata. But now what matters is who will emerge triumphant in Goa.