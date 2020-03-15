Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen defeated Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien-chen 21-13, 21-14 in the men’s singles final to bag his first title at the All England Badminton Championships on Sunday. In the women’s singles final, second seed Tai Tzu Ying beat top seed Chen Yu Fei 21-19, 21-15 to bag the title.

It was Tai Tzu Ying’s third All England title in four years and she won it in some style, not letting defending champions Chen Yu Fei get a game in the summit clash.

The season’s first Super 1000 World Tour tournament is the last event before the Badminton World Federation’s suspension of all World Tour and sanctioned tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Axelsen, who won the Barcelona Masters and the Indonesia Open recently, had finished runner-up to Kento Momota last year but secured the title this time after a dominant performance.

The world No 7 had earlier defeated Lee Zii Jia 17-21, 21-13, 21-19 in the semi-finals and looked in complete control in the summit clash on Sunday. Tien-chen, the world No 2, struggled to hit top gear and made plenty of errors in what turned out to be a fairly one-sided 46-minute contest.

In the women’s doubles final, the Japanese pair of Yuki Fukishima and Sayaka Hirota defeated China’s Du Yue and Li Yin Hui 21-13, 21-15 in 46 minutes to lift the title.

The mixes doubles final saw Indonesia’s Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti beat Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai 21-15, 17-21, 21-8.

