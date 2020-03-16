The WTA Tour announced on Monday it was suspending the women’s tennis season until May 2 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“At this point in time, the WTA Tour is now suspended until May 2,” a WTA spokesperson said.

“Due to the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak, the WTA tournaments in Stuttgart, Istanbul and Prague will not be held as scheduled.

“We will make a decision in the week ahead regarding the remaining WTA European clay court events and will continue to monitor this situation closely and its impact on the 2020 WTA Tour season.”

The men’s ATP Tour last week put its season on hold until April 27.

The French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, is scheduled to begin on May 24.