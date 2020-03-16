A staff member from the Pestana CR7 hotel in Funchal belonging to Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed reports that the accommodation has been transformed into a hospital to help patients combat Coronavirus, according to Dutch outlet RTL Nieuws.

Over the past few days, multiple reports were doing the rounds that the Juventus striker had decided to turn his hotels into hospitals to help people from his country battle the virus. It was also rumoured that the hospital facilities will be free of cost with Ronaldo set to handle all the expenses.

However, a member from Ronaldo’s hotel in Funchal revealed that there were no plans about the hotel being transformed into a hospital temporarily.

“We are a hotel,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying by the publication.

“We are not going to be a hospital. It is a day like everyone else, we are and will remain a hotel, “ the staff member added.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been in quarantine in Madeira for several days but is not showing any symptoms of the coronavirus contracted by Juventus teammate Daniel Rugani, local authorities in Portugal said on Thursday.

Portugal has so far reported 245 confirmed cases of coronavirus.