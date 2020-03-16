Six Surrey players are self-isolating as a precautionary measure over coronavirus fears, the English county cricket club announced on Monday.

A club statement said that while not all six had reported symptoms, close proximity meant they had all been instructed to stay at home this week. The club did not name the six players. The rest of the squad will continue to train at the club’s Oval ground in London.

The cancellation of England’s tour of Sri Lanka, and Jason Roy’s return from the Pakistan Super League, mean Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope and Roy will rejoin the Surrey squad for training from next week.

Last week, Surrey announced the cancellation of their pre-season training camp in Dubai, which was due to begin on Tuesday. But the club said all pre-season fixtures, starting on April 2, were scheduled to go ahead.