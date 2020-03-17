The European Football Championship (Euro 2020) will be postponed by a year to the summer of 2021 amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Norway governing body on Tuesday.

The governing body Uefa is yet to make an official announcement. But Uefa has proposed postponing the European Championship, due to take place across the continent in June and July this year, until 2021 at crisis meetings on Tuesday, a source close to European football’s governing body has told AFP.

Uefa was already expected to postpone the Euro by up to a year following a series of crisis meetings on Tuesday, as football’s governing body on the continent weighed up its response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

All of Europe’s leading domestic leagues ground to a halt last week with football confronting its biggest issue in modern times, and the fate of Uefa’s Champions League and Europa League is also be determined.

UEFA was due to hold a video conference with representatives from all 55 member associations after discussions with clubs and players bodies on Tuesday morning. It was then expected to hold an executive committee meeting at 1400 (1300 GMT) from its Swiss headquarters.

The future of Euro 2020, which was due to take place for the first time in a dozen different cities spread across the continent from June 12 to July 12, was the main issue at stake.

The “dark scenarios” Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin warned against envisaging when he spoke at the organisation’s congress in Amsterdam just two weeks ago now have to be considered.

Europe has become the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, with France having joined Italy and Spain on lockdown and European leaders also planning to ban all non-essential travel into the continent.

More than 2,100 people have died in Italy, which is supposed to host the opening game of Euro 2020 in Rome.

UEFA har bestemt at EM utsettes til 2021. Det skal spilles fra 11. juni til 11. juli neste år. Mer informasjon kommer. — NorgesFotballforbund (@nff_info) March 17, 2020

