If you are a sports fan, the last few weeks have been very difficult. Regardless of what might have been happening in the world, sports fans always had an escape route. They could turn to watching sport and let their worries melt away for a while at least.

But with sport around the world being cancelled or suspended at an unprecedented rate, fans have been suddenly left up a creek without a paddle. Now, this has prompted fans and even sports stars (many of them in self-isolation) to get creative.

This isn’t to belittle the scope of the coronavirus pandemic, rather it is just an attempt to spread some cheer through memes and videos that have cropped up on the internet.

Here’s a look at some of the ones that have caught our eye:

Day 4 with no sports:



Marble1 racing is intense! pic.twitter.com/StgO4fY8VG — CH𓂀IS☥MAS (@davdchristmas) March 15, 2020

Day 4 without cricket. pic.twitter.com/Tckza0Zfba — Sabeeha Majid 🏏🇿🇦 (@SabeehaMajid) March 17, 2020

Very high technical sport is invented during the lockdown of #Italy



pic.twitter.com/THdUNYo5Jm — Mr.Dong (@Dreamershuo) March 17, 2020

No sports in 2020 gona have me like: pic.twitter.com/3UnUAws4UT — PAISA TWEETS🇲🇽🇻🇪🇪🇨🇬🇹🇨🇱🇸🇻🇨🇴🇳🇮 🇨🇷 (@PaisaTweets_) March 15, 2020

Day 4 of isolation and people are getting really tense up here... 🤣 #CoronaVirus #YoMeQuedoEnCasa 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/oK0i6YK6Qk — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) March 17, 2020

Due to coronavirus, sporting events and competitions are postponed temporarily but I appeal all our athletes not to lose the spirit, keep practicing and focus on your training... pic.twitter.com/UVSONEO5Wh — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 16, 2020

Village cricketers in their bedrooms for the next 12 weeks 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/l8QtsfrFQh — Cricket Comedy (@CricketComedyUK) March 17, 2020

I wouldn't go to a gym if you paid me, I prefer to exercise at home. Here's some "scientific" exercise tips from your actual William Hope Hodgson looking cute in his cricket whites. (From Cassell's Magazine, November 1903.) (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/XIVM3BpTkA — John Coulthart (@johncoulthart) March 17, 2020

If you want your playing videos to be voiced, please share with me ☺️🤗 let’s keep each other engaged while maintaining social distancing. #AakashVani pic.twitter.com/C0bW32fBnv — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 18, 2020

Day 2 of isolation...



Can someone please go check on @alexdeminaur? 🤨🤣 pic.twitter.com/QKJFpbfhqz — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 17, 2020

Play

Who’s trying to join my new indoor basketball team? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8jTuWNsPj0 — Rug (@FaZeRug) March 18, 2020

Day 5 of no sports: pic.twitter.com/dmjZl5U2xo — 𝘊𝘩𝘳𝘪𝘴 𝘗. 𝘉𝘢𝘤𝘰𝘯 🥓 (@QTweetsMKE) March 17, 2020

Pre Corona Virus: Bro, E-sports isn't even a sport.



Now: Esports is the only sport. — Jon Troy Nickel (@HazardousArts) March 15, 2020

Day 5 of no NBA basketball: I turned on 2K and let the CPU play against each other and I’m watching it like it’s a real ass game. — Mike. 🛸 (@_countinstars_) March 18, 2020

Day 5 with no football and I'm even starting to miss VAR. 📺 pic.twitter.com/gN15wgRINI — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) March 17, 2020

If there was a Netflix for all cricket matches ever aired on television you guys would never hear from me again — Lily Franklin (@lilyffranklin13) March 17, 2020

But jokes aside, here is why we need sport to come back pretty soon:

I’ve seen a few tweets lately about the sports cancellations, saying that “sports really don’t matter that much” & “it’s just a game.” If you have a minute, take a listen as to why that couldn’t be farther from the truth #morethanagame pic.twitter.com/5JmtfuJjnE — Leo Goldman (@sportswithleo) March 16, 2020

If you feel we have missed out on any funny memes or videos, please share them in the comments section.