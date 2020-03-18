The Bangladesh Cricket Board has requested Sanjay Bangar to be their national team’s batting consultant for red-ball cricket, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

Bangar served as the Indian team’s batting coach between 2014 and 2019. The 47-year-old, who was also India’s interim head coach on the 2016 tour of Zimbabwe and the 2017 tour of West Indies, was replaced by Vikram Rathour as India’s batting coach last year.

BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told reporters on Wednesday that they were hoping to hire Bangar before the two-match Test series at home versus Australia in June.

“We have spoken with Bangar [for the Test batting consultant job] but nothing is finalized yet,” said Chowdhury. “We are also negotiating with a few others as well.”

Neil McKenzie is the current batting consultant for Bangladesh in white-ball cricket and the BCB was hoping he would take over the red-ball job as well. However, the former South Africa cricketer is said to be disinterested in taking up the dual role.

“McKenzie is looking after the red-ball cricket despite being a white ball consultant and till we get a batting consultant for Test cricket we are expecting him to do the job [in red ball],” said Chowdhury.

According to the report, the BCB will offer Bangar a contract that runs for 110 days from June 2020 till February 2021.

In August 2017, former India cricketer and the current chairman of the senior selection committee Sunil Joshi had been appointed as the spin bowling consultant of Bangladesh cricket team.