Indian coaches will be allowed to take charge of Indian Super League clubs from the next season if they hold a Pro License as the league goes about reframing the rules.

In the previous season, the organisers allowed assistant coaches to be appointed as head coaches if they: Had a Pro license, had been with the club for at least two years, on the bench for 16 matches, and had the experience of managing a team in the top division.

However, from next season onwards no such rules will apply, with the coach only needing to hold a Pro License.

“The decision to appoint a coach has been left entirely to the respective clubs. The only requirement, whether it’s for a foreign or Indian, is a Pro-License,” an official close to the development told The Times of India.

The new rules may allow interim coach Clifford Miranda to take permanent charge of FC Goa from next season although a list of 90 high-profile applicants remains on the table.

It remains unlikely that ISL clubs may give chances to Indian coaches, but the new developments provide them an option in case they find a suitable candidate, unlike previous years – when the league rules wouldn’t have allowed it.