Lewis Hamilton revealed that he is showing zero symptoms of COVID-19 after attending an event with Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau on March 4.
Actor Elba and Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian prime minister, have both since tested positive for the virus, but Hamilton who has been self-isolation revealed in a post on his Twitter handle that he is keeping fine.
The British driver has consulted his doctor and refrained from testing himself as he hasn’t shown any kind of symptoms since the event, thus ending speculation about his health.
Here is his full statement:
There’s been some speculation about my health, after I was at an event where two people later tested positive for coronavirus.
I wanted to let you know that I’m doing well, feeling healthy and working out twice a day. I have zero symptoms, and it’s now been 17 days since I saw Sophie and Idris. I have been in touch with Idris and happy to hear he is OK.
I did speak to my doctor and double checked if I needed to take a test but the truth is, there is a limited amount of tests available and there are people who need it more than I do, especially when I wasn’t showing any symptoms at all. So what I’ve done is keep myself isolated this past week, actually since practice was cancelled last Friday and kept my distance from people.
The most important thing everyone can do is stay positive, social distance yourself as best you can, self isolate if you need to, and regularly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Thank you for all the messages. I’m sending positivity and love from afar.