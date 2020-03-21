Lewis Hamilton revealed that he is showing zero symptoms of COVID-19 after attending an event with Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau on March 4.

Actor Elba and Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian prime minister, have both since tested positive for the virus, but Hamilton who has been self-isolation revealed in a post on his Twitter handle that he is keeping fine.

The British driver has consulted his doctor and refrained from testing himself as he hasn’t shown any kind of symptoms since the event, thus ending speculation about his health.

Here is his full statement: