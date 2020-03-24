Harry Kane says he is on track to be fit when the Premier League returns as the Tottenham striker urged people to “stay safe” from the coronavirus.

Kane has been sidelined since suffering a torn hamstring tendon in Tottenham’s New Year’s Day defeat at Southampton.

The England captain needed surgery on the injury in January and Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho did not expect him back until the last games of the season.

But the enforced break due to the virus has given Kane an opportunity to play more matches if the Premier League is able to conclude the campaign eventually.

The 26-year-old has stepped up his rehabilitation and should be fit by the time the season can restart, with the top-flight schedule currently postponed until at least April 30.

“I’m not too far away, I’d normally hope to be back with the team in two or three weeks’ time,” Kane told Tottenham’s website on Tuesday.

“I’m at a good stage, pretty much doing everything, now it’s about building up my fitness. So from my personal point of view, I’m in a good place.

“From a rehab point of view and personal point of view, I’m doing really well. I’m at a good stage now and just working hard, doing a lot of recovery, a lot of rehab and just waiting to see what happens to the season.”

Like everyone around the world, Kane has been following the pandemic crisis and he admitted working his way back to fitness during such an alarming global health situation has been strange.

Kane has a home gym and is doing his rehabilitation there, while Tottenham have given individual training plans to each player during the lockdown.

“My family is well, and obviously everyone is thinking about coronavirus at the moment and it’s a time to be together, to stay safe and hopefully everything will be alright,” he said.

“It’s such a strange situation, no one has been in this situation before. Like anything, you have to take the positives out of it and do what you can.

“So far, me and the family are well, and I’ll continue to work hard, work in the gym, work from home and do what I can. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Kane has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season and Tottenham crashed out of the Champions League and FA Cup in his absence.