The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to no later than the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, the International Olympic Committee announced Tuesday.

The Games were scheduled for July 24-August 9, but after telephone discussions between IOC president Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a historic joint decision was taken for the first postponement of an Olympics in peacetime.

Abe had earlier said Bach was in “100 percent agreement” when Japan asked the IOC to push back the Games.

The IOC had come under mounting pressure in recent days to postpone the world’s biggest sporting event, with teams, athletes and sports bodies all calling for a delay.

The postponement comes after top federations announced they would pull out of the Tokyo Games, the highest-profile event to be affected by a virus that has decimated the sporting calendar.

Around 1.7 billion people across the world are in lockdown to prevent the further spread of a virus which according to an AFP tally has killed over 16,200 people and infected more than 377,000.

Here are some reactions to the unprecedented decision:

Now that the scenario around the Tokyo Games is clear it is paramount to Safe Guard Athletes,suspend training camps immediately and make athletes feel like contributors to the community by being socially responsible. Their health and of those around them is what matters. — Abhinav Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) March 24, 2020

To all athletes - stay safe and healthy now that's the best you can do for yourself and your country. When we all rise we will be behind you all even more. And your achievement will mean everything ! @Athlete365 @Olympics @Tokyo2020 — Abhinav Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) March 24, 2020

Postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was inevitable & the right decision given the gravity of the Coronavirus pandemic. Frm athlete perspective, a 1 year postponement means everything starts from scratch-current form, fitness, confidence, momentum all go out through the window — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) March 24, 2020

It’s a good decision by IOC . For all the athletes who have qualified and for all the athletes who haven’t n still waiting to participate in the remaining qualifiers . Considering the current situation all around the world , every athlete will be at peace now. Safety first . https://t.co/tQVANJ51XP — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 24, 2020

A message to Tokyo: When the timing is right we will come and celebrate the Games with you.



To our athletes, the nation and the world: Until then, stay safe and look after each other. — Team GB (@TeamGB) March 24, 2020

Very happy to hear @Tokyo2020 moved to 2021. Best case scenario given the circumstances. The message athletes deserved to hear. To all the athletes: take a breath, regroup, take care of yourself and your families. Your time will come. #tokyo2021 — Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) March 24, 2020

Olympics postponed until summer 2021... Whatever it takes to beat the corona virus. Let's hope for the best and let's make sure we'll celebrate even harder in next year! 🙏🏼 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/wY9vmFQCDQ — Dafne Schippers (@dafneschippers) March 24, 2020

A week ago I think I would have been crying about this Olympic news. Today it feels like there could not possibly have been another decision. My thoughts go out to all those athletes who have dedicated the last four years of their lives, one more big push needed. #Tokyo2020 — Gabby Logan (@GabbyLogan) March 24, 2020

There will be greater tragedies in this health emergency, unfortunately. But I deeply feel for the #Tokyo2020 team, and the wonderful people of Japan. We imagined every contingency for London 2012, but never anything like this. — Roger Mosey (@rogermosey) March 24, 2020

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike says the 2021 Summer games will still be branded Tokyo 2020, which saves the Japan the trouble of changing the thousands of signs posted literally everywhere in this city https://t.co/Z06gMy55Yq — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) March 24, 2020

Today, we begin our new path to Tokyo in 2021. pic.twitter.com/a6MAgvGGFt — Team USA (@TeamUSA) March 24, 2020

London 2012 🇬🇧 🟢

Rio 2016 🇧🇷 🟢

Tokyo 2021 🇯🇵 🔜



Thankful to finally have some clarity regarding The Olympic Games. A huge decision but I think the right one for sure.



Time to regain, look after each other during this difficult period and go again when the time is right! pic.twitter.com/l1NjjUUmMy — Adam Gemili (@Adam_Gemili) March 24, 2020

Tokyo 2020 branding solved !! pic.twitter.com/vhdTV7jPZJ — Michael.R Payne (@MichaelRPayne1) March 24, 2020

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 marks the first break in the four-year cycle for Summer Olympics since the 1940 and 1944 Games were canceled because of World War Two — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) March 24, 2020