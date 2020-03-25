Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry has successfully undergone a hamstring surgery and is resting, coach Matthew Mott said.

The 29-year-old got injured during Australia’s victorious ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign earlier this month and could not play the semi-final and final. She had torn her hamstring from the bone while attempting a throw in the field against New Zealand in their final group game.

“Ellyse did have surgery on her hamstring, it’s going well. Her first phase of that is pure rest. She’s in Sydney at the moment recuperating and that’s part of her plan. The recovery is looking good, all our medical staff are happy with how the surgery went,” Mott was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au via a teleconference.

Perry’s injury rehabilitation will take up to six months and she was set to miss the limited-overs tour of South Africa as well as the Women’s T20 Challenge games in India. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put an end to international sport as of now.

Mott said the break will help both Perry and fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck, who got injured on the eve of the World Cup.

“It will still take quite a bit of time [for her to return to bowling] but the fact that everyone else is resting too probably eases [hers and Perry’s] minds a bit, because they’re not missing out on as much as they would have if we’d been over in South Africa.”

The reigning ICC Cricketer of the Year had played every match for Australia at the T20 World Cup before limping off the ground against New Zealand. But the team credited her motivation for helping them win the final against India on March 8.