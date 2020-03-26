Former Indian Kabaddi captain Ajay Thakur has always been India’s go-to man in crisis on the kabaddi mat. And now with the nation facing a massive health crisis with the coronavirus outbreak, Thakur is once again called into action.

This time, as an officer in Himachal Pradesh Police, Thakur has been patrolling in the Bilaspur town in the state, ensuring people stay at their homes and stay safe.

Thakur shared a video of himself on duty with a message, “There is still time, please stay at home. Also, advise others to do the same and co-operate with the government. Only then, we’ll be able to do this (defeat coronavirus)”

Thakur is one of India’s most celebrated kabaddi players having won an Asian Games gold medal and Kabaddi World Cup crown with the Indian team. He has been one of the most consistent raiders in the Pro Kabaddi League and is the fourth-highest scoring raider in the competition with 790 raid points to his name.

The 33-year-old was awarded the Padma Shri in 2019 for his services to the nation.

Thakur also posted a video on his YouTube page urging people to follow government protocols hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the nation.

Thakur asked people to observe social distancing and only venture out if the need is paramount, thus making the work of the police forces across the nation, easier.