Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has thrown her weight behind her country’s decision to postpone Tokyo 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has affected sporting events around the globe.

Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to no later than the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, the International Olympic Committee announced on Tuesday.

The Games were scheduled for July 24-August 9, but after telephone discussions between IOC president Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a historic joint decision was taken for the first postponement of an Olympics in peacetime.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Osaka, who was likely to be one of the faces of the event, has now weighed in on the decision, saying that the focus now is on saving lives around the world.

Here’s where my brain has been in regards to @Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/RhMaCe6AlA — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) March 28, 2020

Here’s the message that she posted on social media: