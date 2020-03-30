Italian football club AS Roma have announced they will deliver emergency care packages to every season ticket holder above the age of 75 in order to help them survive the nation-wide lockdown in Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak, the club announced on its Twitter handle on Saturday.

“Today this package arrived and my dad, who cannot do it directly, asked me to thank you, and the guys who carried the package, from the bottom of my heart. We feel like a big family 💛❤”

Barbara Borellipic.twitter.com/0AckbeAk1s — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) March 28, 2020

Italy is one of the worse hit countries by the Covid-19 outbreak, recording over 97,000 cases and over 10,000 deaths.

Thus, with the nation in crisis, Roma have stepped ahead to help the most vulnerable section of the society.

Their emergency care package includes pasta, biscuits, a bottle of beer, 10 surgical face masks, 10 pairs of protective gloves and five bottles of hand sanitizer, as well as that day’s edition of the local newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

The club have been busy in dishing out help having bought three ventilators and eight intensive care beds for a hospital in Rome after its players and coaches donated a day’s salary, CNN reported.

AS Roma also delivered 27,100 masks to hospitals and medical centers across Rome, as well as 120 bottles of hand sanitizer.

The club have raised $599,000 through a fundraiser to help the fight against Covid-19.

With Italy facing its darkest hour in recent memory, Roma’s gesture of kindness comes as much-needed respite.