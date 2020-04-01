With India battling hard to keep the Covid-19 pandemic at bay, some members of the National Institute of Sports, Patiala that is host to a number of country’s top athletes have been found flouting social distancing and self-isolation protocol by the government.

Staff members including security guards, hostel wardens, gardeners, cleaners, kitchen staff, local nutritionists and physios, and on-campus health workers of the medical department have been gathering in large numbers and also meeting outsiders despite instructions of Sports Authority of India to follow guidelines, The Times of India reported.

These instances have made foreign coaches and athletes anxious about the possible spread of coronavirus in the campus.

“A couple of days back, some of the coaches went to the grocery store went in a small group and maintained a proper distance. But we saw a huge rush of local residents and no one was following social distancing. We returned to our rooms immediately. Even one person can spread the virus. Social distancing is for everyone, not just for coaches and athletes,” a coach told the newspaper on condition of anonymity.

“We observed that our kitchen staff has been meeting people who are locals known to them and coming from outside. Some of them could be seen coughing and sneezing. Well, the kitchen and people preparing the food reside on the other side of the campus, but the same food comes to us,” another coach at the campus said.

“I haven’t been to the mess since then and get my food in my room. Similarly, when I frequented the ATM at the main gate the other day, I saw seven-eight people assembled inside the ATM room. It’s a worrying situation. We have brought this to the knowledge of the ED. Hope he does something about it,” he added.

SAI director Sandip Pradhan that utmost care would be taken to ensure the safety of the athletes and coaches.

“The ED has been told to take necessary measures as per the provisions of the acts. The ED has been implementing directives in all sincerity. The incident you are talking about is an old issue and happened a few days ago,” he said.

The Covid-19 cases in India are growing and the country is in the middle of a 21-day lockdown enforced by the government.