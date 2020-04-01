Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC announced on Wednesday that CEO, Indranil Das Blah, has left the club to pursue a new opportunity. He had been at the club since their first season in 2014.

On the CEO’s departure, co-owner Bimal Parekh said, “Indranil has been with Mumbai City since the beginning and has overseen all of the Club’s formative years, including two memorable playoff runs.”

“Everyone at the Club would like to wish Indranil every success for the future in his new role and thank him for all his considerable efforts. He will always remain part of the fabric of the Club and we hope to welcome him back to Mumbai City games as a fan,” he added.

Indranil Das Blah thanked everyone at the club and especially the fans for sticking with the club in difficult times as he put an end to the six-year association with the club.

“It’s been an incredible journey with Mumbai City. The Club will always be very special to me,” he said.

“I would like to thank Ranbir and Mr Parekh for being such wonderful owners, the players and club staff, who have become family now. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans, who have stood by the club and me, through thick and thin. I wish the Club all the very best as it enters a new chapter under the CFG ownership and have absolutely no doubt that the Club is in very good hands,” he added.

Indranil also took to Twitter to thank the club for all the help during his time at the club.

Mumbai City will be announcing a new Chief Executive in due course, the club stated.

City Football Group, the owners of Premier League side Manchester City purchased a majority stake in the club last season and may look at building their own setup. The club also parted company with coach Jorge Costa after two seasons in charge.