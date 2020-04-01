After his social media post on Tuesday seeking donation for former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi’s charity triggered a storm, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday said he never intended to hurt anyone and his call for help has been “blown out of proportion”.

Yuvraj, nominated by former India teammate Harbhajan Singh, had posted Twitter messages calling for donations to Afridi’s charity foundation to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The messages triggered an avalanche of criticism from social media users in India, given the frosty political ties between the two countries. On Tuesday evening, #ShameonYuviBhajji was trending on Twitter.

“I really don’t understand how a message to help the most vulnerable gets blown out of proportion,” Yuvraj tweeted on Wednesday, which Harbhajan has retweeted.

These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on https://t.co/yHtpolQbMx #StayHome @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/HfKPABZ6Wh — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 31, 2020

The world is passing through extremely testing and unprecedented times.Let’s do our bit to help @SAfridiOfficial @SAFoundationN doing gr8 work plz join hands with them nd contribute what ever u can https://t.co/t9OvfEPp79 for covid19 @wasimakramlive @YUVSTRONG12 @shoaib100mph pic.twitter.com/sB2fxCAQqY — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 29, 2020

“All I tried to achieve via that message was that to help people in our respective countries by providing healthcare, my intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings. I am an Indian and I will always bleed blue and will always stand for humanity. Jai hind,” Yuvraj added.

In the times when exports have been banned, when resources are not enough for our own country people like @YUVSTRONG12 & @harbhajan_singh are asking us to donate to @SAfridiOfficial ?



Guess its time to cancel their names out of 'People who inspire List'#ShameOnYuviBhajji pic.twitter.com/xY8vUpipUE — Vagisha (@vagishasoni) March 31, 2020

Afridi had thanked both Yuvraj and Harbhajan for supporting his charity initiative.

“This bond we have shows love and peace transgresses borders when it comes to humanity especially,” Afridi had said.

Thank you for all you support-both yourself & my brother @harbhajan_singh are huge pillars of support; this bond we have shows love & peace transgresses borders when it comes to humanity especially. Best wishes to you with your noble endeavours with @YOUWECAN #DonateKaroNa https://t.co/IVhqywdl3q — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 31, 2020

Hundreds of people in both India and Pakistan have been infected by the deadly coronaviurs, which has killed more than 45,000 people the world over. In India, the death toll has risen past 40, while the number of dead has been placed at 26 in Pakistan, reported PTI.

(With PTI inputs)