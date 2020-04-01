Bengal pacer Ishan Porel on Wednesday contributed Rs 50,000 in country’s fight against Covid-19, which has forced a 21-day lockdown in India.

The talented young pacer has donated Rs 20,000 each to the State Relief Fund and Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, and Rs 10,000 to a local hospital for buying masks, gloves and sanitisers.

“We need to help people fight this dreaded disease in whatever way we can. I am doing my bit. I am also arranging basic food like rice, cereals and grocery for 100 people near my locality who can’t afford food because of this lockdown,” Porel said.

“They have been identified and my parents and myself will be distributing the goods in the next two days.”

Porel, who hails from Chandannagar, also urged the people not to venture out to the streets unnecessarily.

“I am seeing on TV that people are still crowding the streets. They need to realise by doing this they are putting everybody’s life in danger. I urge all to stay home and cooperate with our government in this grim battle to defeat this virus” he said.