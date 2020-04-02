Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir was not pleased with a social media post on Thursday that showcased the six hit by Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s that sealed India’s 2011 World Cup triumph.

For Indian cricket fans, April 2, 2011, will be unforgettable because that was the day India won their second ODI World Cup. At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Indian team defeated Sri Lanka in the final to send the entire country into jubilation.

On Thursday morning, several posts remembering that epic night were shared on social media but there was one particular post that ticked Gambhir off. ESPNcricinfo tweeted a picture of Dhoni hitting that famous with a caption that read: “On this day in 2011, the shot that sent millions into jubilation.”

Gambhir was not impressed by the fact that only Dhoni was highlighted for India’s World Cup win and replied: “Just a reminder, the 2011 World Cup was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX.”

Just a reminder @ESPNcricinfo: #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX. pic.twitter.com/WPRPQdfJrV — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2020

While many on Twitter supported Gambhir for pointing out that it was a team effort that brought India the trophy, there were also those who accused him of taking the tweet out of context.

Here are some reactions to Gambhir’s tweet:

If anyone is facing shortage of salt during this lockdown, you can go to Gambhir's house. — Manya (@CSKian716) April 2, 2020

Gary Kirsten:



Just a reminder @_mubean__: #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you get rid of your obsession with players. https://t.co/9qpvoiSpGV — SillyPoint #IPL (@FarziCricketer) April 2, 2020

True. But they never said this shot won us the worldcup. They are only saying this shot took Indians into jubilation. Relax kijiye cricket ke Advaniji. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 2, 2020

This is ICC website. It says "Kapil and his India side made history". Jimmy Amarnath was man of the match in both semi final and the final. But the lasting image of 1983 is Kapil lifting the WC. They are making a movie about that win right now and all the promos are about Kapil. pic.twitter.com/KlpMRVGLO7 — cricBC (@cricBC) April 2, 2020

As a professional this seems little salty mate, they're just saying that this shot finished the game for India and we won. Of course we won World Cup with everyone's contribution and everyone deserves the credit equally! You played a gem of knock that night,and people know that. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 2, 2020

Sorry Gauti.

I think its you who should hit your mindset for a Six.

This picture just symbolises the World Cup win.. Noone says this shot or only 1 man won the cup.

Get over it! — Logical Boy (@BoyLogical) April 2, 2020

This part of the country never forgets its true warriors. You sir, are one from the highest order. #WhistlePodu https://t.co/wQGOmHPk7k — Whistle Podu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) April 2, 2020

This may appear like an over-reaction but if anyone can feel pissed off by that one ball coming to define the entire final it is the guy who made 97 in the same match https://t.co/9BacAvAW9w — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) April 2, 2020

Gambhir is the architect for the game and Dhoni is the finisher.. Lets not forget others contributions throughout the Tournament — Manideep (@AmManideep) April 2, 2020

He never gets credits for his performance...Gautam Gambhir played a major role in the victory. — Leo Messi // ಲಿಯೋ ಮೆಸ್ಸಿ (@leomessi_goat) April 2, 2020

This Dive by Gautam Gambhir is one of the best pictures of Cricket History. The Way Gambhir controlled the innings making crucial partnership with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni after India lost early wickets of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. #WorldCup2011 pic.twitter.com/6zzfqLE3cX — PhenomenalOne (@SlayerKing_05) April 2, 2020

"Sir bill kaise pay karoge - Cash or credit?"



Gambhir: Cash, credit to Dhoni le gya 😏 — DR. GILL (@ikpsgill1) April 2, 2020

Breaking News: Dhoni to break lockdown rules. Soon to visit Delhi and give his Man of the Match trophy to Gambhir. — SillyPoint #IPL (@FarziCricketer) April 2, 2020