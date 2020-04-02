Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir was not pleased with a social media post on Thursday that showcased the six hit by Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s that sealed India’s 2011 World Cup triumph.
For Indian cricket fans, April 2, 2011, will be unforgettable because that was the day India won their second ODI World Cup. At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Indian team defeated Sri Lanka in the final to send the entire country into jubilation.
On Thursday morning, several posts remembering that epic night were shared on social media but there was one particular post that ticked Gambhir off. ESPNcricinfo tweeted a picture of Dhoni hitting that famous with a caption that read: “On this day in 2011, the shot that sent millions into jubilation.”
Gambhir was not impressed by the fact that only Dhoni was highlighted for India’s World Cup win and replied: “Just a reminder, the 2011 World Cup was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX.”
While many on Twitter supported Gambhir for pointing out that it was a team effort that brought India the trophy, there were also those who accused him of taking the tweet out of context.
Here are some reactions to Gambhir’s tweet: