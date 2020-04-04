Former cricketers Wasim Akram and Darren Gough have joined other sporting greats such as Jack Nicklaus and Michael Phepls in auctioning their items of memorabilia and help raise funds for the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Legendary Pakistani fast bowler Akram and England’s former star pacer Gough are among the latest cricketing personalities attempting to combat the challenges posed by the unprecedented global health crisis.

According to athletesrelief.org, Gough and Akram have promised items of memorabilia to be auctioned on behalf of the Centre for Disaster Philanthropy who have set up a Covid-19 Response Fund.

Akram, Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in both Test and One-Day International cricket, has pledged a signed bat and ball while Gough, England’s second-highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket, has pledged a signed ball.

While Akram’s bat and and ball have raised USD 150, Gough’s signed ball has attracted USD 50.

Stars from other sports unvolved in the fundraising include Nicklaus, Mike Tyson, Nick Faldo, Rory McIlroy, Martina Hingis, Stephen Curry and Phelps, among others.

Multiple Olympic gold medallist America swimmer Phepls signed ‘swimsuit has helped raised USD 1490. At USD 41350 for his signed football, former American National Football League star Rob Gronkowski raised the maximum amount.