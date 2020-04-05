Kolkata giants East Bengal have roped in Iran winger Omid Singh from Persian Gulf Pro League outfit Naft Masjed Soleyman FC on a two-year contract ahead of the 2020-’21 I-League season, club executive committee member Debabrata Sarkar said.

Singh, born to a Punjabi father and Iranian mother, was in the spotlight last year after he expressed his desire to play for the Indian national team with coach Igor Stimac said to be reportedly interested in him, according to The Tehran Times. The 29-year-old. who can play as both winger and full-back, now has a chance to showcase his talent in India.

“Omid has signed with us for two years. He will join us once the next season starts,” Sarkar said in Kolkata.

Singh is set to follow the footsteps of other Iranian footballers such as Mahmood Khabaji, Jamshid Nassiri, and Majid Bishkar who have gone on to play for East Bengal.

The winger began his professional footballer career with Iranian football league club Gahar Zagroz in 2013 and also represented teams such as Naft Masjed Soleyman, Esteghlal Khuzestan, Pars Jonoubi and Nassaji FC in the top-flight.

The I-League has been suspended with four rounds left owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

East Bengal is placed second in the table but it remains to be seen whether the I-League resumes and whether the club will make a foray into the lucrative Indian Super League from next season.

Arch-rivals Mohun Bagan, who had announced their foray into the ISL from next season, have already sealed the I-League title with an unassailable 13-point lead.