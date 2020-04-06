Italian top-flight football clubs have unanimously reached agreement to cut the salaries of players, coaches and staff as a result of the coronavirus crisis, the Lega Serie A announced on Monday.

All football in Italy has been suspended since March 9 as a result of the pandemic which has killed nearly 16,000 people in the country.

Players salaries will be reduced by a third of their gross annual earnings if the season should be cancelled, and a sixth if it resumes.

Individual agreements must still be signed between the clubs and players, who will waive between two and four months salary.

The decision was reached unanimously by Serie A clubs, with the exception of Juventus, which had already reached an agreement with its own players, said Lega Serie A.

League leaders Juventus had explained that the salary cuts accepted by its players and coach Maurizio Sarri over the period from March to June would have “a positive impact of 90 million euros on the 2019-’20 financial year”.

The Lega Serie A reiterated after Monday’s the videoconference meeting its “desire to conclude the season and resume play, without taking any risks, only when sanitary conditions and government decisions allow.