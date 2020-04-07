Liverpool reversed their decision to furlough non-playing staff during the Covid-19 pandemic after facing heavy criticism for their move from all quarters.
The Reds are the seventh-richest football club in the world and made pre-tax profits of £42 million for the 2018-19 season but they had announced that they planned to put 200 staff on enforced leave while the British government were to pay 80 percent of their salaries.
The announcement attracted criticism from even the staunchest of Liverpool fans. Eventually, Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore, in an open letter to supporters on Monday, revealed that they have changed their minds.
The Reds’ U-turn led to mixed reactions on social media with football fans torn over whether the reversal from the European champions deserved any credit or not. Here’s how Twitter reacted.