Liverpool reversed their decision to furlough non-playing staff during the Covid-19 pandemic after facing heavy criticism for their move from all quarters.

The Reds are the seventh-richest football club in the world and made pre-tax profits of £42 million for the 2018-19 season but they had announced that they planned to put 200 staff on enforced leave while the British government were to pay 80 percent of their salaries.

The announcement attracted criticism from even the staunchest of Liverpool fans. Eventually, Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore, in an open letter to supporters on Monday, revealed that they have changed their minds.

The Reds’ U-turn led to mixed reactions on social media with football fans torn over whether the reversal from the European champions deserved any credit or not. Here’s how Twitter reacted.

Well done @PeterMooreLFC @LFC a big mistake initially & thankfully now it’s been put right. https://t.co/PdQlODEdsC — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 6, 2020

My timeline seems more angry now that LFC have changed their minds on furlough payments than when they did to start with! They made a mistake, supporters were very vocal & the club reversed it through pressure, shame or common sense.

Go after the clubs who haven’t changed tack!! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 6, 2020

Never too late to do the right thing @LFC @PeterMooreLFC 👍🏾 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) April 6, 2020

Well done all the ex Liverpool players and their own fans whose reaction has led to an about turn from @LFC on furloughing 👍🏻 — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) April 6, 2020

Liverpool ownership deserves plenty of credit for reversing decision to take advantage of the government furlough scheme. It's one of the things that makes FSG good owners. They listen to the fans. And they're big enough to admit when they get it wrong. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) April 6, 2020

“Give credit to the Liverpool owners for changing their minds”



The credit goes to the Liverpool fans (and most likely players) who let the suits know how disgusting their original decision was!



The reversal cements they didn’t NEED to do it in the first place! — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) April 6, 2020

Liverpool have done exactly what should be expected of clubs with half a billion in turnover. It’s just they did completely and utterly the wrong thing in the first place. They deserve zero praise for eventually doing so. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) April 6, 2020

It has to be put into context - Liverpool only reversed because of humiliation.

Clubs like City, Utd and Chelsea dismissed furlough as a nonsense from the start.

So while plaudits are being dished out for FSG, remember what their initial intentions were. — Duncan Wright (@dwright75) April 6, 2020

Amazed Liverpool are getting any credit for this u-turn. They fact they can afford to row back on it only proves they never needed to take advantage of the scheme in the first place — Tom Adams (@tomadams83) April 6, 2020

Being shamed into a u-turn does not deserve praise — Neil Custis (@ncustisTheSun) April 6, 2020