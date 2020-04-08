Former FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera is set to become the new manager of Mumbai City FC after agreeing a deal to take charge of the club.

The Spanish boss who was sacked by the ISL League stage winners at the fag end of last season will replace Jorge Costa who parted company with the Mumbai club after two seasons at the helm.

Mumbai beat fellow Indian Super League franchises Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC to his signature.

“It’s a done deal. The coach has already submitted a list of players that he is keen to have with him at Mumbai. While there is no compulsion on Mumbai to sign whoever he recommends, those that are tried and tested here will surely find favour,” a senior official told The Times of India on Tuesday.

Lobera is keen to bring midfielder Ahmed Jahouh and defender Mourtada Fall to Mumbai. Mumbai already have a foreigner on their roster with Paulo Machado having one more year left on his contract.

The former Barcelona assistant coach had a memorable spell with FC Goa, taking them to the semi-finals on all three occasions. The Gaurs played an attractive brand of football and had a distinct identity to the team.

With the backing of City Football Group and their funds, Lobera may just be the perfect man to take Mumbai City FC to their first-ever ISL title.