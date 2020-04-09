The Pakistan Cricket Board will conduct fitness tests of its players via video links on April 20 and 21, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, cricket in Pakistan has been on a standstill since March 15. To keep a check on whether or not the players have been maintaining fitness standards during the lockdown, the PCB has decided to conduct an online test.

According to the report, Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, along with team trainer Yasir Malik, has written a letter to the players, intimating them of the upcoming fitness test.

“With all the limitations and lack of resources at the moment, we have chalked out this new fitness battery with everyone given an equal opportunity,” the letter reads. “You have been informed well before time to make sure you are mentally and physically ready for it. All the tests will be carried out on video link by your team’s trainers.”

The 19 centrally contracted cricketers will do the test in front of the national-team head trainer, while players within each province will show up in front of their respective trainers.

Here’s what the test will include:

60 push-ups in one minute (full range) 50 sit-ups in one minute (full range) 10 complete chin-ups in one minute (full range) 30 burpees in one minute 25 Bulgarian split squats (each side) 2.5 meter standing broad jump Reverse plank for two minutes Level 18 Yo-Yo test

In their letter to the players, the PCB also informed that the next round of fitness tests will be held in the first week of June.

Read ESPNcricinfo’s full report here.