Leander Paes has defied age by continuing to play till the age of 46. Even as he closes in on his retirement, his enthusiasm remains that of a teenager who simply can’t stay away from the game.

As India, along with most parts of the world, is in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Paes is making the most of his household stuff to stay in touch with tennis.

In a video posted by ATP Tour on Twitter, Paes is seen striking a series of no-look volleys against a wall using a frying pan, an act he calls the ‘frying pan challenge’.

Mahesh Bhupathi, the man who the 46-year-old shared a special partnership with, replied saying: “Guy can volley with anything.”

Guy can volley with anything 😳😇 https://t.co/J0ssEg6334 — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) April 8, 2020

Paees responded by saying that they were taught well and urged Bhupathi to post his own video of the frying-pan challenge.

We were taught well Hesh! Where’s your video at?! 😉🎾🍳 https://t.co/90aGQFntas — Leander Paes (@Leander) April 9, 2020

This exchange on Twitter between arguably India’s greatest men’s doubles pair is likely to bring back many fond memories for Indian tennis fans. They were the first doubles pair to reach the finals of all four Grand Slams in the open era in 1999, winning the French Open and Wimbledon that year.