Kapil Dev on Thursday shot down Shoaib Akhtar’s suggestion to have an India-Pakistan series to raise funds which can help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Akhrat had said that the two teams could play a three-match One-Day International series and the money raised could be shared equally.

“If Virat [Kohli] scores a hundred, we will be happy, if Babar Azam scores a hundred, you will be happy. Both teams will be winners irrespective of whatever happens on the field,” the former Pakistani fast bowler said.

“You are bound to get massive viewership for the games. For the first time, both countries will play for each other. And whatever funds are generated through this can be donated equally to the government of India and Pakistan to fight this pandemic,” added the 44-year-old.

Reacting to this, Dev said that there was no need for such an arrangement as it would endanger everyone involved.

“India does not need money today so such a series should not be held. And why put our cricketers’ life in danger? So sit back and relax at home,” Dev told ABP News.

“Why take the risk of endangering even one life? There’s no need for anyone to give such suggestions. The authorities are trying their best to make people understand the importance of staying home. It’s easy to say things but organising such an event is extremely difficult.”

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral cricket series since 2012 due to diplomatic tensions between the two countries. Pakistan last visited India for ODIs and T20Is in 2012-’13 while the two sides last played a Test match in 2007. The men in blue visited Pakistan in 2006 and have not toured there since. The two sides now only play each other at International Cricket Council events like the World Cup and the continental tournament Asia Cup.