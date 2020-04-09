The French Shooting Federation on Thursday postponed the ISSF World Championship in Running Target which was scheduled to be held from June 9-19 in Chateaurox, France in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic which has wreaked a global havoc.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic the French Shooting Federation, Federation Francaise de Tir, has been forced to postpone the ISSF World Championship in Running Target which was planned to be held from 9th to 19th June in Chateauroux, France,” the ISSF said in a statement.

The event has been rescheduled to take place in 2021. Due to the outbreak of the deadly contagion, all the scheduled shooting events have been postponed.