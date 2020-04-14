Jos Buttler has said that South Africa’s AB de Villiers was his “idol growing up”. The two batsmen have been destructive in white-ball cricket over the past few years and have the ability to play shots all around the park.

“De Villiers has been my idol growing up. The guy I love watching, he is just awesome,” said Buttler during a podcast with Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals.

“Got to know him a little bit during the IPL actually when I was at Mumbai (Indians). Just at the start of the game, he said I will catch up with you for a beer at the hotel after the game,” added Buttler, who was an integral part of England’s World Cup-winning team in 2019.

“I was so excited. I was like so cool getting to drink a beer with AB de Villiers. I got back to the hotel told my fiance at that time (now wife) we are going to go straight to the bar. AB de Villiers will be there for a drink, this is going to be awesome.

“We probably chatted for 20 minutes, having a great time and I was loving it. He has got a pretty strong Afrikaans accent. About 20 minutes into the conversation, he asks ‘which part of New Zealand are you from?’ and that just absolutely killed me,” said the 29-year old.

Buttler, who has played 41 Tests, 142 ODIs and 69 T20Is for England, was born in Taunton, Somerset.