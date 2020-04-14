World Wrestling Entertainment has been deemed as an essential business in Florida, allowing the company to tape live shows in the state during the Covid-19 outbreak.

WWE was not categorised as essential like grocery stores and pharmacies initially, but an April 9 memo from Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis allows WWE to tape live shows if the location is closed to the general public.

“I think initially there was a review that was done and they were not deemed an essential business,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings told reporters.

“With some conversation with the governor’s office regarding the order, they were deemed an essential business and so, therefore, they were allowed to remain open,” he added.

WWE has been airing pre-taped shows as the stay-at-home orders were applied. In a statement to ESPN, the company said they will take full care of the health and safety of talent and staff.

“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times,” said WWE.

“We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff.”