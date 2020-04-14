The Archery Association of India is set to start online programmes to reach out to the coaches and players with the country under lockdown in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A member of France’s 1992 Olympic gold-winning team Pascal Colmaire, who is the World Archery development and education director, is in the list of 17 experts who will impart online lessons from Thursday.

“When you are in lockdown and not doing anything it’s better to do some online training. We have prepared an online training module for our archers. Something is better than nothing,” Archery Association of India president Arjun Munda told PTI.

Colmaire will deliver upon ‘Expansion’ – the name World Archery use for the action to get the click or trigger, while the list includes national coaches Sanjeeva Singh and Purnima Mahato among others.

There will also be coach development programme and sports science lectures on physiology, biochemistry, strength-conditioning, nutrition and doping among others till May 12.

“It will help in the academic side of the archers. We have to see whether they can make some rectification through online training. At least you will get some tips. What else can you do in this situation.”

The Indian archers are back at their respective bases barring the trainees from Army who are in lockdown at the camp in Pune, which is one of the Covid-19 hotspots.

Keeping this in mind, the AAI is discussing to shift the recurve national camp from Army Sports Institute there to Jamshedpur.

The three-time former Jharkhand Chief Minister Munda said their priority is safety of its players and once the lockdown is over they would take a call.

“Nothing has been decided as yet. We have archery facility in Pune and Jamshedpur also. They can train anywhere. It’s under discussion. We will take a call after assessing situation till then I cannot comment anything on it,” Munda said.

“First, we have to come out of lockdown. We don’t want to do something to bring coronavirus. Let this pandemic eases we will take a call. Till then I cannot comment on this. Jamshedpur has a practice facility. But it’s difficult to say in lockdown period.”

Pune has been the venue for recurve national camp since Rio Olympics 2016 with 16 archers in men’s and women’s sections slated for Olympic trials on March 24 and 25 before it was suspended ahead of the Janata Curfew on March 22.

All, barring the Army-based archers returned to their respective hometowns, and the fate of the national camp will be known after normalcy is restored.

The ASI, Pune boasts of a world-class facility for archers including an electronic scoreboard, a podium and it remains to be seen if top archers including Army man Tarundeep Rai, and Indian number one duo of Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das will consider a change in venue.

“We have to keep in mind the players’ and coaches’ comfort. It’s has to be alright for them. Mind clarity is also needed. Practice won’t be of any help if there’s no comfort,” he said.

AIFF conducts online seminars on coaching methodologies

With the country under lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the All India Football Federation has conducted three online seminars in an effort to reflect on the methodologies applied in its coaching courses and chart out further improvements.

The online seminars conducted by AIFF head of Coach Education, Savio Madeira on April 1, 3 and 8 were attended by 14 instructors from all over the country.

The next seminar is scheduled for April 16.

“It’s difficult to be away from the game. But at the same time the period serves us an opportunity to introspect on what we are doing. We need to find creative solutions, and keep in touch with coaches,” former Indian national team assistant coach Mariano Dias told AIFF.

“We at AIFF understand the power of the digital world. Technology can connect you with anybody in any corner of the world. Hence, we preferred to walk the path to chalk our plans and working together to bring about radical changes to the Coach Education system in India.”

The group concentrated on the nitty-gritties of the G License Certificate (the precursor to Goalkeeping course), AIFF D License, and AIFF C License, and formed separate committees to look after, and improving the respective courses.

Dias, who had also won the I-League title as the head coach at Churchill Brothers in the 2012-’13 season, is a part of the Committee.

“The online sessions have really helped us put on our thinking caps and discuss how we could improve the theory and technical aspects of our coaching modules,” he said.

“The planning of training sessions is an important aspect. We have been able to come up with some creative ways to hold such sessions as well.”

The other members of the Committee include Shakti Chauhan, Jeddy Almeida, Shekhar Kerkar, Gautam Ghosh, John Kenneth Raj, Caetano Pinho, Bijish Ben, Uttam Negi, Thomas Joseph, Parthasarathy Tulasi, Dinesh Nair and Gumpe Rime.