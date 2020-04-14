The Mumbai Cricket Association on Tuesday announced its decision to postpone all its matches after the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown was extended till May 3.

Earlier, the MCA had decided to postpone the local matches till April 14, but it has pushed back all its games amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

The MCA had decided to donate Rs 50 lakh to the Maharashtra government in its fight against the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic during March.

India has so far reported more than 10,000 coronavirus cases with the lockdown in the country extended until May 3.