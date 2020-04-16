Australia’s Pat Cummins is the most complete pacer among the current crop, said former fast bowler Glenn McGrath, who feels bowlers, in general, are “better blokes” and more hardworking than batsmen.

McGrath was answering 25 rapid-fire questions from ESPNCricinfo on a range of subjects. Asked to name the most complete bowler in world cricket now, McGrath replied: “Pat Cummins. I like the way he goes by.”

Cummins is currently No.1 in ICC Test rankings and occupies the fourth spot in the One-Day International list.

One of the best fast bowlers through the ‘90s till late 2000s, McGrath also addressed the big debate of his era – who was harder to bowl at, Sachin Tendulkar or Brian Lara?

“Tough,” he said when asked to pick between the two icons.

“I would go with Lara just (a bit) from my experience. The hat-trick wish-list would be Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.”

Asked if there was any delivery which was missing from his armoury, he replied: “the 100miles per hour delivery.”

According to him, the bowlers work a lot harder than batsmen.

“Fast bowlers are better blokes, work harder and batsmen expect everything,” he opined.

Asked if he would indulge in ‘Mankading’ a batsman in a World Cup final where he has to get the last wicket but with only two runs to defend, McGrath said he would never do it.

Away from cricket, the sporting legends that he has felt privileged to meet include Jamaican sprint king Usain Bolt, tennis icon Roger Federer and five-time Olympic champion rower Steve Redgrave.