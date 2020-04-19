Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin believed that it will be difficult for MS Dhoni to make a comeback in international cricket after staying away from the game for so long, reported ANI.

Speculation has been growing over the two-time World Cup-winning captain’s retirement, who last featured in an international game during India’s semi-final exit at the 2019 World Cup. Dhoni was set to feature in the 2020 Indian Premier League but his long-waited comeback was also stalled after the T20 league was suspended during to the coronavirus lockdown in India.

“See as of now, the situation is not good and that is why IPL is not taking place and I feel it will take some time to get things sorted but for Dhoni, it is his personal decision,” said Azharuddin.

India coach Ravi Shastri had earlier said that Dhoni would be considered in India’s T20 World Cup for Australia squad subject to his IPL performances. However, Azharuddin believes the lack of match practice will be a big cause of concern for the Indian team selectors when they decide Dhoni’s future.

“The selectors will look at the performance because playing after a long gap is not that easy,” he said.

“Match practice is really important and it does not matter how big a player you are, you have to play some matches. Practicing and playing matches are two different things,” he added.

