The Mexican Football League has suspending promotion and relegation for its top two divisions for five years to protect clubs hit financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

League President Enrique Bonilla, making his first public appearance since he tested positive for Covid-19 on March 20, told a media teleconference on Saturday that even before the pandemic, clubs had suffered in recent seasons from a fall in income from sponsorship and TV rights.

Bonilla also said that the second division season, halted in mid-March, has been officially ended without a champion.

The first division championship, which was halted after 10 rounds of matches, is still awaiting “guidelines from the Ministry of Health,” he said.