The Badminton Association of India in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India on Monday launched an online coach development programme, under the leadership of chief national coach Pullela Gopichand.

The online programme will be held five-days a week for three weeks and the entire course has been divided into 39 topics, giving an enriching opportunity for coaches at various levels to interact and learn from elite level coaches.

The first session, which was conducted by Gopichand and foreign coaches – Agus Dwi Santoso and Namrih Suroto, saw an overwhelming response from over 800 participants from all over the country.

“This is a great platform where the experience of our foreign coaches will help to sharpen the skills of coaches at all levels throughout the country. This kind of wonderful insights into coaching and basic perspectives is something nobody thought was possible in lockdown,” Gopichand said.

The online programme focussed on badminton discipline and the process to develop technical skills for beginners on the first day.

Experienced Indonesian coach, Santoso said, “It is very important to be sleeping on time as that helps in having better oxygen flow in the blood, which, in turn, helps in a more active and energetic performance from the player in the morning. This and a nutritional breakfast are crucial components for a disciplined regimen.”

The programme will continue till May 8 with development of footwork, single stroke and double stroke, types of multi-shuttle drills and how to prepare a player for a match being some of the topics to be discussed apart from sessions with physiotherapists.

“Badminton is one of the most played sports and the most growing Olympic sport in India. Today’s great response from coaches is a testament to that. And it gives us more motivation to continue to do such innovative reach-out programmes in the future,” said BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania.